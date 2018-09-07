April 27, 1940—August 31, 2018
RACINE—Robert Eschmann, age 78, passed away Friday, August 31, 2018 at his residence.
He was born in Racine, April 27, 1940, son of the late Arnold and Freda (Nee: Knop) Eschmann.
He proudly served in the United States Army. Robert retired from Young Radiator after thirty years of service. He marched with the Boys of ‘76 and was actively involved with the Kilties, marching with them into his 60’s.
Survivors include his brother, Charles (Mary) Eschmann; sister-in-law, Barbra Eschmann; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 9, 2018, 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday at the funeral home from 2:00 P.M. until time of service at 4:00 P.M. Interment with Full Military Honors will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to the Racine Kilties have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
