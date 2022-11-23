Robert Edwin Sorenson

Nov. 30, 1944—Nov. 16, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT – Robert E. Sorenson, 77, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness at Ascension All Saints on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family.

A lifelong resident of Racine, Bob was born on November 30, 1944, the son of the late Edwin and Norma (nee Stratman) Sorenson. He graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1962.

On July 6, 1991, he married Dian Lewno, the love of his life. She preceded him in death on October 18, 2014. He lovingly cared for her at home in the final years of her life as she battled ALS.

Bob was a proud and dedicated employee of SC Johnson and Son for 39 years. He especially enjoyed using the JMBA Center, attending the annual summer picnic, and taking his family on vacation to Fence Lake Resort.

Bob’s Catholic faith was the source of his strength and always very important to him. He attended daily Mass at St. Lucy and had a special devotion to the Divine Mercy and prayed the Rosary daily.

In his earlier years he enjoyed traveling with his family, especially road trips out west to the national parks and seeing new places. He loved playing golf, bike riding, and taking walks in nature. More recently, he looked forward to attending his grandchildren’s events, following them all over the state to cheer them on, and never missed their most important milestones. He enjoyed quietly playing solitaire and crossword puzzles, and being in the company of his family; especially when he could get everyone together for gatherings at Christmas and the annual 4th of July family picnic. He will be remembered most for his quiet strength in the face of many difficulties, the unconditional love and tireless support he provided to his family, and the deep faith he had in the goodness of God. He will be deeply missed.

Bob is survived by his children: Christopher (Lisa) Sorenson, Laura (Jim) Griffin, Wendy (Guy) Leach, Summer (Mike) Anderson, Ashlee (Jaysen) Huff, Lauren (Scott) Hillis; his stepson, Derrick Lewno; his grandchildren: Tre, Tevin, Taylor, Chase, Tyler, Sam, Mya, Landon, Benjamin, Aiden, Lillian, Layla, Madeline, and Jackson; and his brother, Douglas (Susan). He is further survived by numerous great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. Bob was also preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn Marie Sorenson.

Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Ave) on Monday, November 28, 2022, for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The celebration of his life and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Thomas Vathappalli officiating. A private interment will take place at the Calvary Cemetery Garden Crypts. Bob’s wife, Dian, passed away in 2014 as a result of ALS. In memory of Bob, he would have appreciated memorials to the ALS Association (1300 Wilson Blvd. Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 als.org).

