July 11, 1933—October 23, 2018
RACINE – Mr. Robert Hallisy, Sr., 85, passed away at the Bay at Burlington Heath and Rehab Center on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.
He was born in Manitowoc on July 11, 1933, the son of the late Raymond Joseph and Margaret Leona (nee: Franz) Hallisy. Bob graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School in 1951. After graduation he attended St. Lawrence and St. Meinrad Seminaries. Following his time in the seminary he served his nation in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960. After his service, Bob earned his teaching degree from UW Manitowoc MCTC in 1963.
After graduation, Bob moved to Racine where he met Jeanne Adamski as teachers at Roosevelt Elementary. On August 8, 1964, Bob and Jeanne married at Holy Name Catholic Church. Bob worked at J. I. Case—Clausen Works from 1963 to 1998.
Bob was a longtime member of Holy Name and St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church. He was a fanatic golfer, card player and always looked forward to playing in his Schafskopf and Humble Park card clubs. However, Bob was happiest in the company of his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Ann (Patrick) Grady of Racine; his son, Robert (Angela) Hallisy, Jr.; his grandchildren, Madeline Hallisy and Robert John Hallisy all of Pleasant Prairie; his brother, Richard (Lorraine) Hallisy of Lewiston, ID; his sister, Barbara (Grattan) Murphy of Sun City Center, FL; as well as dear nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne on August 12, 1998; by his parents and brother and sister in law, Raymond and Dodie Hallisy and nephew, Mark Hallisy.
Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church (1503 Grand Ave) on Friday, October 26, 2018 for a visitation from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The celebration of Bob’s life and funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 p.m. His interment will follow with military honors at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to St. Lawrence Seminary or St. Meinrad Seminary.
Bob’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at the Bay at Burlington for the loving and professional attention that was extended to him while under their care. A special loving gratitude goes to Ann Maloney of The Bay for being the best caregiver anyone could ask for.
