May 18, 1942—Sept. 11, 2021

APPLETON—Robert Earle Poulsen, 79, died Saturday September 11, 2021, at Cherry Meadows Hospice, Appleton. He was born May 18, 1942, in Racine, son of the late Paul and Jean (Koch) Poulsen. Robert married Judy Mahaffey on January 27, 1973. They celebrated 39 years together before Judy preceded Robert in death on September 22, 2012.

Robert graduated from Washington Park High School in Racine, class of 1961. He served his country for six years in the Wisconsin National Guard. Robert worked for 45 years as a journey man tool and die maker at Titan Tool in Racine and retired from Muthig Industrial in Fond du Lac.

Robert is survived by his four children: Teresa (Stephen) Besinaiz, Fairfax, VA; Thomas (Melissa), Appleton, Matthew (Tara), Appleton, and Jennifer (Troy) Isajiw, Fox Crossing; eight grandchildren: Stefan, Gwyn, Conrad, Henry, Drew, Parker, Brooklyn, and Owen; and his brother, Charles “Chuck”.