{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Earl Abbott

STURTEVANT – Robert Earl Abbott, 72, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, July 5, 2019 for a visitation from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. A service celebrating his life and Homegoing will follow at 5:00 p.m. His interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Please see the funeral home’s website for more information.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262 552-9000

www.Draeger-Langendorf.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Robert Earl Abbott
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments