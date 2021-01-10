 Skip to main content
Robert E. Strege
Robert E. Strege

Robert E. Strege

November 8, 1930—January 1, 2021

KANSASVILLE — Robert E. Strege, age 90, passed away on January 1, 2021. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 9:30 am—10:30 am. Committal services and full military honors will immediately follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Full obituary will be posted at a later date.

Online condolensces may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

