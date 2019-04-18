October 14, 1929—April 15, 2019
RACINE—Robert E. Stine, age 89, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 15, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born October 14, 1929, in Seven Valleys, PA, son of the late Stuard and Jennie (Nee: Shearer) Stine.
Robert served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 -1953. On June 15, 1957, in Racine, he was united in marriage to Mary J. Scholzen and together they raised three daughters Martha, Margaret and MaryFran. Mary preceded him in death September 10, 2004. Robert was employed by Modine Mfg for over 25 years. In his retirement he enjoyed playing his guitar and singing to whoever might listen. He also enjoyed having coffee with his fellow veterans at the Piggly Wiggly. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his daughter, MaryFran (James) Desrochers of Houghton, MI; grandchildren, Ann, Kate, and Elizabeth Desrochers, Ellie (Mario) Morelli, Wes Bassindale; great grandson, Arlo Morelli; sister, Arleen Brillhart; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife Mary, he was preceded in death by his daughters, Martha Stine and Margaret Bassindale.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, April 19, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until a Time of Remembering at 11:00 A.M. Memorials to the Fender Music Foundation have been suggested.
