December 1, 1941—June 2, 2020

Robert E. Shore Jr., age 78, of Big Flats, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home following a long battle with illness.

A celebration of life will be at the Moundview Golf Course on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Military honors will be presented by the Ryan Larsen American Legion Post #65 at 11:30 a.m.

Robert was born December 1, 1941, in Clinton, Iowa to Robert and Harriet Shore Sr. He was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. Before leaving he married June E Krezinski on Sept 19, 1967. Robert was honorably discharged in May of 1969.

He was a member of The Ryan Larson American Legion Post #65.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Harriet Shore Sr.; daughter, Debrah June Shore, and sister Roberta (Jean) Hupp.

Survivors include his wife of over 50 years, June; Son Robert (Kimberly) Shore III; daughter, Jennifer Shore; grandchildren, Robert Shore III, Raelyn Shore, Riley Shore, Austin McMorris, Leona Jones, Anthony Jones, Judith Jones, Casey Jones, a special nephew, Larry (Nancy) Hupp; sisters, Rose Miller, Janet Cheramy, JoEllen Rettkowski, Mary Pitts, and many special friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

