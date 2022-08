ROCHESTER—Mr. Robert E. Rohner, Jr., 70, passed away at his residence on Friday, July 22, 2022. Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, August 20, 2022, for a visitation from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. A service remembering and celebrating his life will follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor Roland Behr officiating. Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, 262-552-9000. www.draeger-langendorf.com.