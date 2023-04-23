Robert E. Pilot

Feb. 8, 1935 – April 14, 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT - Robert Edmund Pilot went to be with the Lord April 14, 2023. Robert was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 8, 1935 to Sophie and Edmund Pilot. His grade school days were spent in Chicago where he began his lifelong love of the Chicago Cubs. The family moved to Wisconsin Dells where he attended high school and helped his parents run Sunset Lodge on the Wisconsin River.

He graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point where he met his future wife, Mary. They were married in Ripon, Wisconsin in 1960. Robert began his teaching career back in Chicago and then on to Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin then to Oregon, Wisconsin and finally to Kenosha, where he taught science at McKinley Junior High School until he retired. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Family and friends were very important to Robert and he enjoyed being with them for holidays and special events. His travels took him throughout the United States and many countries around the world. He enjoyed downhill skiing, fishing and hunting. Nothing made him happier than being in the mountains, hunting with his two boys.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Mary, of

62 years; sons: Edmund (Merrill) and Steven (Carrie); grandchildren: Nicole (Joseph), Cody, Lindsay, and Carson, and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue in Racine. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday, April 27th, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank Promedica Hospice for their compassionate dedication; the

staff at Ascension for their years of attentive care; and the caregivers at Senior Helpers for

their thoughtful concern.

In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances can be made to St Lucy Catholic Church, 3101

Drexel Ave., Racine 53403 or a charity of your choice.

