Robert E. Olson, Jr., age 71, passed away on May 12, 2022 after a valiant battle against cancer.

Bobby was born in Waukesha County to Julia (nee Lee) and Robert E. Olson, Sr. and later attended public schools in Racine. He worked as a tile setter extraordinaire in Las Vegas, Nevada for almost 30 years. He also was a perfectionist as a painter. He was caretaker for his parents for many years. Bobby enjoyed the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks. He also enjoyed socializing and talking politics with family and friends. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Julia L. and Robert E. Olson, Sr. and nephew, Robert Olson.

He is survived by siblings: Susan (Richard) Davis of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Gail Olson of Richland, Washington and Michael Olson of Richmond, Virginia; daughter, Carly; nieces: Vanessa Davis and Jessie Davis and nephew, Travis Toller; cousin, Nancy Phelps and her family; and other family and friends.

A special thank you to Horizon Home Care and Hospice and friends at Suds and Grub for extra care.

There will be a celebration of life at Suds and Grub at 4507 Douglas Avenue in Racine on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

