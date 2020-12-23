June 12, 1954—December 19, 2020

Robert E. Meyer, passed peacefully on December 19th, 2020 after a long battle with many health concerns.

Robert was born in Milwaukee, WI to Mary E. Schuette (Johnson) and Donald J. Meyer on June 12th, 1954. He graduated from Boy’s Tech in 1972 where he studied to become a draftsman. After years of working as a draftsman, Robert joined his father in owning a zoo. In 2009 Robert became the owner and president of Jo Don Farms where he fostered a love for animals in many young adults as they learned the skills to work safely with the animals and educate the public about the importance of them.

Animals were Robert’s passion. He enjoyed training, educating youth, and talking about the animals he worked with. Every person in his life has heard or been a part of a crazy animal story that they will cherish for the rest of their lives.

He is survived by his stepmother Joan Meyer, daughter Alex Meyer (Tyler), grandson Lukus Meyer, Sister Linda (Dave), Cousin Beth, close friend Patti, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Mary E. Schuette (Johnson) and Donald J. Meyer, brother Ricky Meyer, and stepfather Howard Schuette.

A small memorial will be held at Jo Don Farms in June of 2021.

A memorial donation may be made to one of Robert’s favorite charities: Ronald McDonald House, St. Jude Hospital, World Wildlife Fund.