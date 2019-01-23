Try 1 month for 99¢
Robert E. Hancock

December 27, 1962—January 17, 2019

RACINE—Robert E. Hancock, age 56, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

He was born in Racine, December 27, 1962, son of Velma (Nee: Hancock) and the late Kenneth Robinson. Robert was employed by Ascension All Saints for a number of years. He was a member of Greater St. Luke Baptist Church. Robert loved sports and was an avid Packer fan.

He will be dearly missed by his mother, Velma (Thomas) Pegues; sister, Martinek Donald; brother, Kenneth Davison; three other sisters; special girlfriend, Kimberly Jones; loving stepchildren and grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 28, 2019, 11:00 am at Searching Together Baptist Church, 825 21st Street, with Rev. Joseph Pipes officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the church from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am.

A very special thank you to Robert’s caregivers at Ascension All Saints for their loving and compassionate care, and to The Vine Ministries for their love and support.

