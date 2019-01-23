December 27, 1962—January 17, 2019
RACINE—Robert E. Hancock, age 56, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
He was born in Racine, December 27, 1962, son of Velma (Nee: Hancock) and the late Kenneth Robinson. Robert was employed by Ascension All Saints for a number of years. He was a member of Greater St. Luke Baptist Church. Robert loved sports and was an avid Packer fan.
He will be dearly missed by his mother, Velma (Thomas) Pegues; sister, Martinek Donald; brother, Kenneth Davison; three other sisters; special girlfriend, Kimberly Jones; loving stepchildren and grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and dear friends.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 28, 2019, 11:00 am at Searching Together Baptist Church, 825 21st Street, with Rev. Joseph Pipes officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the church from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am.
A very special thank you to Robert’s caregivers at Ascension All Saints for their loving and compassionate care, and to The Vine Ministries for their love and support.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.