January 4, 1952—November 10, 2019
UNION GROVE – Robert E. Grant “Cheeseburger”, age 67, passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2019. He was born on January 4, 1952 to parents Stanley and Fern (nee: Grigsby) in Detroit, Michigan.
He was a truck driver for over 30 years and while driving, he loved listening to the radio. Robert will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his fiance, Betty Avery; daughter, Nicole Weyrauch; grandchildren, Chandra, Chantel, Colton; great-grandson, Aldo Cruz; siblings, Linda (Carl) Doherty, Donna Thomas, Gail (Larry) Reynolds; many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Robert’s Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1-5 pm at the American Legion Hall, 1027 New Street, Union Grove, WI 53182.
