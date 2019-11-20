January 4, 1952—November 10, 2019

UNION GROVE – Robert E. Grant “Cheeseburger”, age 67, passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2019. He was born on January 4, 1952 to parents Stanley and Fern (nee: Grigsby) in Detroit, Michigan.

He was a truck driver for over 30 years and while driving, he loved listening to the radio. Robert will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his fiance, Betty Avery; daughter, Nicole Weyrauch; grandchildren, Chandra, Chantel, Colton; great-grandson, Aldo Cruz; siblings, Linda (Carl) Doherty, Donna Thomas, Gail (Larry) Reynolds; many nieces and nephews.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Celebration of Robert’s Life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1-5 pm at the American Legion Hall, 1027 New Street, Union Grove, WI 53182.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500