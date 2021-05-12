MENOMONEE FALLS - Robert E. Coffey passed away peacefully on Friday, May 7, 2021, age 89. Loving husband of Joan (nee Nelson) Coffey for more than 65 years. Cherished father of Tim (Cheryl) Coffey of Clinton, TN, Bruce (Lynn) Coffey of Mercer Island, WA and Shari (Dean) Friedel of Grant, NE. Proud grandpa of Justin, Corey, Terry, Blair and Erin Coffey, Alecia (Eric) Einspahr, Emma (Jobe), and Claire Friedel. Great grandpa of Harper, Hallie, Lilly, Lorelei and Adalyn Coffey, Ethan Hunt, Bryson and Jayden Castor, and Reagan Einspahr. Brother of the late James Coffey, Kathleen Flynn, Jean Pristas, Joan Smith, and Richard Coffey.