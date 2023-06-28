July 8, 1940—June 24, 2023

RACINE—Robert E. Bowers, 82, of Racine, WI went to be with his Lord on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Bob was born July 8, 1940, in Steubenville, OH. The son of James E. and Julia M. (Bado) Bowers. Retired in 2005 after 43+years in publishing. Last worked for WATT Publishing Co. as CFO and served on the board of directors. He married the love of his life, Jacqualin F. Bowers on October 26. 1960. He is predeceased by his wife, Jacqualin. Member of St. James Catholic Church, Belvidere, IL.

Survivors include sons: Scott (Kathy) of Janesville, WI, Robert (Jayn) of Franksville, WI, and Sean (Marsha) of Algonquin, IL; daughters: Christine (Robert) Houdek of Racine, WI, Jacqualin (Tom) Mikic of Avon Park, FL, Cynthia Bowers (Michael Minard) of Lake Zurich, IL; eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; sister, Beverly (Ronald) Larson of Cleveland, OH and brother, Richard (Belva) of Port. St. Joe, FL, and his golden retriever, “Baby”.

He received a bachelor business admin. degree with a major in accounting in 1973 from Cleveland State University. He served on active duty in the U.S. Army for three years during Vietnam War. Bob is a 2nd degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do and was an assistant instructor with Mike Fay at Nash Recreation Center in Oregon, IL. Since the loss of his wife of 55 years and 4 months, Bob considered the Northeast Y staff and its many members to be his extended family.

Funeral services will be held graveside, closed to family, under Bob’s wishes, at St. James Catholic Cemetery, Belvidere, IL, on Saturday, July, 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Brian Geary officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 402 Church St., Belvidere, IL 61008.

