Robert E. Borchert

Nov. 25, 1960 – May 7, 2022

RACINE—Robert Erwin Borchert, age 61, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully in his sleep, on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Robert was born in Racine on November 25, 1960 to the late Erwin R. and Agnes H. (nee: Korn) Borchert. After attending JI Case High School, he went on to become quite the accomplished metal finisher and had plans of retiring from the Andis Co. later on this year. With a tireless work ethic, he had also owned and operated Borchert Tree Service.

On September 26, 1981 he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Paulette Grace (nee: Adzima). Among his interests, he enjoyed being outdoors & yardwork, Fox News, Chicago Bears, Dr. Pepper, sharpening his skill at Shooters and was an extremely proud grandpa. Above all, Robert loved & cherished being together with his entire family.

Surviving are his loving wife of 40 years, Paulette “Polly”; their children: Erica Joy Borchert, Chrystal (Dustin) Chacon and Cory Robert Borchert; grandchildren: Taylor, Mya, Damian, Braylon, Jace, Paisley and Mateo; great-grandchildren: Josiah and Jailani; sisters: Faith Ann (David) Sutton and Cindy Korrison; mother-in-law, Verla Adzima; sister-in-law, Patty Klein (Hugh Goodwin); brothers-in-law: Randy (Chris) Adzima and Rick Adzima; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his twin brother, Larry (Jodi) Borchert; father-in-law, Glenn Adzima; brother-in-law, Russell Adzima; and nephew, Brian Studey.

Services celebrating Robert’s life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 12:00 noon. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday, May 21st, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. In memory of Robert, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

