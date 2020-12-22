1930-2020
Robert E. Beasy, 90, of Racine, formerly of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at St. Monica’s Senior Living.
Born in Monon, IN on February 6, 1930, he was the son of the late Clarence and Dorothy (Wolf) Beasy. He was educated in the schools of Monon, IN. He moved to Kenosha after meeting his wife at a dance at Great Lakes Naval Base.
Robert served in the United States Navy from May 17, 1948, until he was honorably discharged on April 27, 1951.
On December 5, 1953, he married Anna Renzoni at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2011.
In his younger years, he worked at American Motors as the Superintendent of Maintenance. Most notably, he was the owner and operator of Kenosha Electric Motor Service for 30 years, until his retirement in 2017 at the age of 87. Robert truly enjoyed working and helping his customers.
Robert was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
Survivors include his two children, Mary DeRose of Racine and Robert L. (Polly) Beasy of Pleasant Prairie; three grandchildren, Jonathan Boles, Heather (Brian Stuht) Beasy and Danielle (Brian) Herbrechtsmeier; two great-granddaughters, Isabella and Olivia; three great-grandsons, Austin, Paulie, and Joey; three sisters, Sonnie, Lewella, and Mary; and his brother-in-law, Paul (Elena) Renzoni of Kenosha.
He was preceded in death by six siblings.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Katie from Hospice Alliance and the special angels at St. Monica’s.
Due to the current health pandemic private services with Full Military Honors were held at St. George Cemetery.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street
Kenosha, WI 53144
Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit Robert’s Online Memorial Book at:
