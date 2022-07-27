Robert D. Powers

June 25, 1936—July 24, 2022

RACINE—Robert Deon Powers, age 86, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home. He was born in Iowa City, IA, June 25, 1936, son of the late James and Marie (Nee: Heinz) Powers.

Robert was raised in Racine and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1954”. On June 14, 1958, at St. Mary’s Catholic church he was united in marriage to Donna J. Lange and they were together 61 years when Donna passed December 26, 2019. Bob was employed by Western Publishing for 40 years retiring in 1996. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, camping with the family, traveling with Donna- the favorites being, Hawaii, New Orleans, Mexico, Las Vegas and on Cruises. Above all he treasured time spent with his family and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his children: Jeanne Peterson, Jenny Powers (Chris Johansson), James (Amy) Powers; five grandchildren: Jessica (Brian) Grabher, Megan (Mario) Garcia, Erin (Aaron) Powers-Struck, Ryan (Anna) Powers, Sean Powers; great-grandchildren: Maddison, Mason, Mya, Mackenzie, and Xzavier; sister, Shirley Crocco; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Richard Peterson.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home, Friday, July 29, 2022, 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Terry Huebner officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Alzheimer’s Assn have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: www.meredithfuneralhome.com