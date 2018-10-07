Try 1 month for 99¢
Robert D. Engel "Hoofer"

Robert D. Engel

“Hoofer”

December 30, 1942 - October 2, 2018

RACINE – Robert D. Engel, 75, affectionately known as “Hoofer”, passed away on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

He was born in Racine on December 30, 1942, son of the late Allen and Myrtle (Née: Klaske) Engel.

Hoffer loved drag racing and Harley-Davidson Motorcycles. This life-long passion was with him until he made his final burnout on Earth headed to Heaven.

Hoofer is survived by his children, Barry (Kimberly) Engel, Jill (Lark) Douglas, Susan Engel; grandchildren, Heather, Neil, Jonathan, Colin; great-grandchildren, Arianna, Jordan, Oliver; brothers and sisters, Barb, Dick, Gail, Dian, Gary, and Kathy.

In addition to his parents, Hoofer is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Ellen, Shirley, Delores, Chuck, and Verna.

A celebration of Hoofer's life will be held on Sunday, October 14, 2018, 2:00pm until 6:00pm, at Doobie's Beer Joint, 3701 Durand Avenue, in Elmwood Plaza. Hotrod and motorcycle wear are expected.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

