April 14, 1936—August 7, 2020

Robert D. Christenson, 84, of La Crosse, Wis., went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in La Crosse on April 14, 1936, to Elmer and Echo (Gullickson) Christenson. He was a graduate of Logan High School and served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1954-1962. Bob began is law enforcement career with the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department working Search and Rescue diving. He moved to Racine where he worked for the Racine Police Department. He started as a patrolman, motorcycle division, but spent the majority of his career working as an undercover detective, narcotics division. He retired in 1987.

Bob was an avid sportsman. Hunting, fishing, and competitive shooting were his passions. Wood working and word carving were his hobbies. He was a longstanding member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in La Crosse and American Legion Post 52 of La Crosse.