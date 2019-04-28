Robert D. "Bobby" "Gramps" Watkins

February 6, 1937—April 19, 2019
RACINE/FORMERLY OF CALEDONIA—Robert “Bobby” “Gramps” Watkins, 82, passed away at the Ridgewood Care Center on Friday, April 19, 2019.
His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, April 29th, at 11:00 a.m. officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on the 29th, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Burial with full military honors, will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.