Robert D. "Bobby" "Gramps" Watkins

February 6, 1937—April 19, 2019
RACINE/FORMERLY OF CALEDONIA—Robert “Bobby” “Gramps” Watkins, 82, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born in Pottsville, AR on February 6, 1937 the son of the late LeRoy and Della Mae (nee: Littleton) Watkins.
Gramps served his country with the U.S. Army. On June 29, 1957, in Ashland, WI, he was united in marriage to Lucille Catherine Viscoky, who preceded him in death on May 14, 2006. He was employed by Appleton Electric for many years, until his retirement. Gramps enjoyed, hunting, fishing, going to rummage sales, watching old westerns on T.V., and going “Up North”.
Surviving are his children, Cathy (Joe) Anderson, of Kenosha, Debbie (Kurt) Krebes, of Port Washington, Terry Watkins of South Milwaukee, Darrell Watkins, Tim Watkins, Tammy Watkins, and Sherry Watkins, all of Racine; nineteen grandchildren, Augie (Mia), Richard, Jamie (Bill), Michael (Katie), Adam, Gabriel, Michael, Jeremiah, Kristen (Derrick), Cooper, Dylan, Troy, Tanya, Gage, Heather, Kayla (Troy), Brett, Alex, and Ericka; twenty-four great grandchildren, Jordan, Jessie, Alex, Ava, Ian, Braydon, Matthew, Jayden, Adeline Mae, Aubrey, Aiden, Column, Arnadion, Makayla, Oscar, Valerie, Kameron, Charles, Laionna, and Kegien, Joey, Peggy, Casey, and Courtney; one great grandson, Thomas; sister, Shirley (Junior) Gray, of Russellville, AR, longtime friend, Howard Harris, of Caledonia; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, and beloved wife, Gramps was preceded in death by twin grandsons, Taylor and Tyler Watkins, great grand-daughter, Haillie Marie Kesner, numerous brothers and sisters, and his furry friends, Doggie and Fawnie.
His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, April 29th, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Warren Williams officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on the 29th, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial with full military honors, will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32.
