August 1, 1929—October 21, 2021
RACINE — Robert Christian Meltesen, 92, passed away at Pleasant Point Senior Living on Thursday, October 21, 2021.
Robert was born to the late William and Gertrude (nee: Jensen) Meltesen on August 1, 1929, in Racine. He was united in marriage to Charlotte Larrabee on May 26, 1951, also in Racine. Robert served his country in the United States Army. He served in the Korean War. Robert worked as an assembler at AM Motors and Chrysler for 30 years. He enjoyed photography and had his own photography business called “Natural Color”.
Robert is survived by his wife, Charlotte; children: Westley (Paula) Meltesen, Randall (Jia) Meltesen, Robert Meltesen Jr., and Lisa Meltesen; along with grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Robert is predeceased by his daughter, Linda Mortensen.
Robert will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
