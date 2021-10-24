Robert Christian Meltesen

Robert was born to the late William and Gertrude (nee: Jensen) Meltesen on August 1, 1929, in Racine. He was united in marriage to Charlotte Larrabee on May 26, 1951, also in Racine. Robert served his country in the United States Army. He served in the Korean War. Robert worked as an assembler at AM Motors and Chrysler for 30 years. He enjoyed photography and had his own photography business called “Natural Color”.