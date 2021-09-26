 Skip to main content
Robert Charles Meddy, Sr.
Robert Charles Meddy, Sr.

Robert Charles Meddy, Sr.

January 16, 1943—September 20, 2021

RACINE — Robert Charles Meddy, Sr., 78, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on September 20, 2021.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. A celebration of Robert’s life will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Visitation on Thursday will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

