Robert Carl Pedersen

MOUNT PLEASANT – On Friday, May 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, Robert entered the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

He was the son of Alice and Carl Pedersen, both of whom predeceased him. He was happily married to his wife, Jean, for 39 years having celebrated their anniversary in April. He was a 1952 graduate of Park High School. At the time of Robert’s death his family consisted of his wife, Jean, and precious children, Patti and David Griffiths, Dwight and Barbara Pedersen, Marianne and Mark Scultz, Laurie and Jack Mahdasian and Christopher and Karen Phelps; 10 very special grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Robert worked for the former Gorton Machine Company and Nelson Electric Supply from which he retired in 1995. He loved to reminisce with much pleasure his time at both companies remembering the many friends he made. Both he and Jean were attendees at Racine Bible Church.

Family and friends are invited to meet at Racine Bible Church (12505 Spring Street) on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. for a service celebrating and remembering Robert’s life.

