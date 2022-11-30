Robert C. Wemmert

March 14, 1927 – Nov. 24, 2022

RACINE—Robert “Bob” Charles Wemmert, 95, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died peacefully on Thursday, November 24, at his home with family. Bob lived his 95 years to the fullest.

Bob was born in Racine on March 14, 1927, to Edward and Amanda (nee: Hochgurtel) Wemmert, he was one of seven children. He graduated from St. Joseph’s grade school and St. Catherine’s High School.

Bob married the love of his life, Caroline V. Orttel on February 12, 1949, in Racine. The couple celebrated 63 years of marriage before Caroline’s death in 2012.

Bob retired from the U.S. Post Office after 37 years. He was also employed by Smitty’s Radio Service, St. Vincent De Paul and BMO (M & I). After retirement from BMO, Bob went to work for Referee Magazine as their “transportation specialist”, retiring in 2019. In between working, Bob tried his hand at golf and running. He volunteered for many years for Meals on Wheels. Bob was a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Bob sang in the St. Joseph Choir, ushered for the Racine Theatre Guild, and was the past president of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association.

Bob is survived by his six children: Katherine Wemmert, Barbara (Jim) Hyttel, Sharon Lewis, Nancy La Rue, Robert “Bob” (Nancy) Wemmert and Julie (Quintin) Vincent all of Racine, with Barbara (Jim) Hyttel recently moving to Florida. Bob was loved by eleven grandchildren: Amanda Hyttel, Matthew (Ashley) Stukel, Eric (Julia) Lewis, Michelle Lewis (Tony Roberts), Denielle (Benjamin) Andersen-Lewis, Kevin Wemmert, Melissa Wemmert, Monica Wemmert, Sterling Vincent, Bastian Vincent, and Sarah Tyyska. Bob also had three great-grandchildren: Giabella Bowers, Judah Tyyska and Calvin Stukel.

One of Bob’s most treasured times was spending every Sunday, at a local restaurant for breakfast. This started with his own siblings, nieces and nephews so very many, many years ago. As his siblings passed, others joined “the table” on Sunday mornings. One constant over so many years, was Patricia (Harry) Maughn, his niece. During special times many of Bob’s nieces and nephews would visit from out of town and join “the table”; the bigger the group, the bigger Bob would smile. Listening to the stories of others and adding his own side jokes made him the happiest. Bob’s great-grandson, Calvin, 5 years old, has joined “the table” for the past 4 ½ years which has added so much joy to Bob’s Sunday. Sadly, Bob was not able to be at “the table” the last 2 weeks of his life. So “the table” came to him.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline, his six siblings and their spouses: Mildred (Lyle) Floyd, Verna (Arthur) Petersen, Dorothy (Bernard) Scheible, Edward Wemmert, Jack (Ione) Wemmert, James (Joanne) Wemmert. Bob is survived by his sister-in-law, Margaret Wemmert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St, Saturday, December 3, 2022, 10 am with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet Friday at the funeral home 5-7 pm and on Saturday at the church 9 – 9:45 am.

A very special thank you to Hospice Alliance, Pleasant Prairie, for sending Bob the wonderful Regina, Rick and Jesse. Also, thank you to Dr. Mark DeCheck.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie.

