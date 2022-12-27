 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert C. Roeschen

Robert C. Roeschen

Feb. 14, 1933—Nov. 20, 2022

NAPLES, FL — Robert Charles Roeschen, 89, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2022, at the Arlington of Naples in Naples, FL. He was born in Racine, WI on February 14, 1933, to Charles and Emma Roeschen. Bob was married to Vera Georgieff on June 23, 1955 who passed away in 2016 after 60 years of marriage. A private celebration was held with dear friends at The Arlington of Naples and a private celebration will be held in Racine, WI with family and close friends. For Robert’s full obituary, please see Fuller Funeral Home’s website: https://www.fullernaples.com/tributes

