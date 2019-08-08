{{featured_button_text}}
Robert C. O'Connor

1939 — 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT — Robert C. O’Connor, 79, known to all as “Red”, received the promise of eternal life on Monday, August 5, 2019.

A celebration of Red’s life will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Avenue, with Rev. Jesse Gullion officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00am until the time of the service. Burial will take place on Friday, August 9, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at Grosse Cemetery, Allen Road, in Little Suamico.

Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments