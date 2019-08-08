1939 — 2019
MOUNT PLEASANT — Robert C. O’Connor, 79, known to all as “Red”, received the promise of eternal life on Monday, August 5, 2019.
A celebration of Red’s life will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Avenue, with Rev. Jesse Gullion officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00am until the time of the service. Burial will take place on Friday, August 9, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at Grosse Cemetery, Allen Road, in Little Suamico.
Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.