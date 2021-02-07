July 17, 1977—January 29, 2021
Robert C. Law passed away very unexpectedly after a short illness on January 29, 2021.
Rob was born in Racine on July 17, 1977 to Paul and Cyndi (nee: Draeger) Law. He graduated from Wm. Horlick High School in 1995 and was a self-employed carpenter. Rob was an Eagle Scout, enjoyed music, going to concerts and all things Star Wars. He loved his dog Cora and cats, Caedus and Bane. Rob enjoyed his time hunting with his father and brother.
Rob is survived by the true love of his life, fiancé Bre Sorensen and her children, Marley and Charlie who were the lights of his life; his parents, Cyndi (Ken) Wahl and Paul (Karen) Law; brothers, Scott (Andrea) Law and Dan Wahl; and Bre’s parents, Cindy Sorensen and Scott (Kelly) Sorensen. Rob is also survived by nieces whom he loved dearly, Penelope, Violet and Amelia Law, grandmother, Jackie Wahl, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Lyola Draeger, Charles and Isabelle Law, and Howard Wahl.
A public visitation for Rob will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A private family service will be held. For those who wish to view the service for Rob, please visit Rob’s obituary on the funeral home website. A stream of the service will be available at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Interment will take place in Mound cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, and to keep everyone safe, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing. We also ask that guests refrain from hugging and kissing.
Rob’s family would like to thank everyone who has reached out to us at this difficult time. I would also like to thank Dr. Robert Brown and all the staff at Aurora Caledonia Clinic for their help and comfort during this time. -Cyndi
