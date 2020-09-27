RACINE/CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA – Robert C. Heinrich, 92, passed away at his residence Friday, September 18, 2020.
His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, September 30th at 2:00 p.m., with his daughter-in-law, Amy Heinrich, officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home that Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. The family has suggested memorials to Kenosha Special Olympics, the Racine Zoologic Society, or the Tuesday Rotary Club of Racine. Live streaming will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. the day of the service. The link will appear on the funeral home website at the end of Bob’s obituary when it’s available.
Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE RD., MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.