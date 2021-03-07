12/23/1930—2/26/2021
WEST ALLIS — Robert C. Cotter, 90, passed away on Friday, February 26th, 2021. Loving husband of Dorothy Witte. He was a resident of the Memory Care unit at The Village of Manor Park.
Bob graduated from Waukesha High School in 1949 and from UW-Madison Pharmacy School in 1953. He then served in the United States Army during the tail end of the Korean War from 1954 to 1956 (4 months in Germany) before being discharged and returning to Madison.
Bob worked as a pharmacist for Rennebohm in Madison for 6 years before moving to Racine in 1961, where he co-founded Shorecrest Rexall Pharmacy with Lee Moebius. Bob enjoyed being a pharmacist and loved to entertain his customers with anecdotes.
He married Mary F. Cotter (nee: Dempsey) on August 2, 1958. They have six children: Cathleen Cotter, St. Paul, MN, Christopher, Racine; John (Nancie), Madison; Joan Pike, Milwaukee; James, Racine; and William (Beth), (Sugar Grove, IL).
Bob married Dorothy Witte on August 10th, 2013. Before dementia took him, he and Dorothy enjoyed traveling, dancing, playing cards, and watching the Brewers and Packers.
Bob is also survived by his sisters, Mary Alice Mairet (Dave), Ruth Ellen Scharnau (Ralph), and Pauline Gogin (Bob), and sister-in-law Karen Cotter (Jerome). He was preceded in death by his sister Jean Coyle, brother Jerome, and sister Becky Meyer. He is also survived by several cousins, numerous nieces and nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 13th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 8500 W. Cold Spring Rd. Greenfield WI followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The service will be live-streamed at the following link: www.youtube.com/c/SJEGreenfield. The final interment will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Union Grove, WI. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association or a charity of your choice in his name.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES
414-281-5533
