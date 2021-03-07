12/23/1930—2/26/2021

WEST ALLIS — Robert C. Cotter, 90, passed away on Friday, February 26th, 2021. Loving husband of Dorothy Witte. He was a resident of the Memory Care unit at The Village of Manor Park.

Bob graduated from Waukesha High School in 1949 and from UW-Madison Pharmacy School in 1953. He then served in the United States Army during the tail end of the Korean War from 1954 to 1956 (4 months in Germany) before being discharged and returning to Madison.

Bob worked as a pharmacist for Rennebohm in Madison for 6 years before moving to Racine in 1961, where he co-founded Shorecrest Rexall Pharmacy with Lee Moebius. Bob enjoyed being a pharmacist and loved to entertain his customers with anecdotes.

He married Mary F. Cotter (nee: Dempsey) on August 2, 1958. They have six children: Cathleen Cotter, St. Paul, MN, Christopher, Racine; John (Nancie), Madison; Joan Pike, Milwaukee; James, Racine; and William (Beth), (Sugar Grove, IL).

Bob married Dorothy Witte on August 10th, 2013. Before dementia took him, he and Dorothy enjoyed traveling, dancing, playing cards, and watching the Brewers and Packers.