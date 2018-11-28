Robert C. Breaker
June 16, 1939 - November 22, 2018
RACINE - Robert C. Breaker, age 79, passed away peacefully at his residence on November 22, 2018.
He was born June 16, 1939, in Neenah, WI to Carl & Queenie (Johnson) Breaker. Bob attended Trinity Lutheran School until eighth grade, and graduated from Neenah HS in 1957. He attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN, for two years where he met Lois Hanson in Religion class. Bob transferred to Spencerian Business College in Milwaukee, and a year later they married on September 24, 1960, at Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church in Austin, MN.
Bob worked for WI Pharmacal and the Milwaukee Journal, before he graduated from Spencerian in 1962. He worked for Spincraft in Milwaukee for almost three years, then moved the family to Racine in 1965 to work for SC Johnson. Bob retired in 1989 after 24 years as a cost accountant.
Bob & Lois were founding members of St. Andrew Lutheran Church. Bob enjoyed model railroading with his son and grandsons, and was a regular volunteer at Trainfest in Milwaukee for many years.
He is survived by his children Burnell (Susan) Breaker of Racine and Melanie (Dale) Buechler of Platteville; grandsons Andy & Ryan Breaker, Tim Buechler; brother Richard (Lois) Breaker; nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lois, and a grandson, Christopher.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on December 3, 2018 from 3-6 pm. Funeral services will follow. Private interment at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
