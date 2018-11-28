Robert C. Breaker
June 16, 1939 - November 22, 2018
RACINE - Robert C. Breaker, age 79, passed away peacefully at his residence on November 22, 2018.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on December 3, 2018 from 3-6 pm. Funeral services will follow. Private interment at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
