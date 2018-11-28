Try 1 month for 99¢
Robert C. Breaker

Robert C. Breaker

June 16, 1939 - November 22, 2018

RACINE - Robert C. Breaker, age 79, passed away peacefully at his residence on November 22, 2018.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on December 3, 2018 from 3-6 pm. Funeral services will follow. Private interment at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Robert C. Breaker
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments