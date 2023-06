UNION GROVE—Robert C. Brau, 79, of Union Grove, passed away at his residence on Sunday, June 25, 2023. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, July 1st at 12:00 O’clock Noon. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the family.