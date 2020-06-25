Robert "Bobby" John Michael Hopkins
0 comments

Robert "Bobby" John Michael Hopkins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robert "Bobby" John Michael Hopkins

11-29-1989 — 6-20-2020

RACINE—Robert “Bobby” John Michael Hopkins, age 30, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Due to the current health pandemic, a limit of 25 people will be allowed in the viewing area at a time. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

Please see www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete notice.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News