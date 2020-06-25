11-29-1989 — 6-20-2020
RACINE—Robert “Bobby” John Michael Hopkins, age 30, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Due to the current health pandemic, a limit of 25 people will be allowed in the viewing area at a time. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.
Please see www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete notice.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to:
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.