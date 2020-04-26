Robert "Bob" T. Urbush

A Memorial Mass is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020 in St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church (305 S. First Street, Waterford, WI 53185) at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Ed Tlucek officiating. A luncheon will follow at the Cotton Exchange (345 Hickory Hollow Rd., Waterford) to continue celebrating Bob’s life. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday (July 11th) from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. In memory of Bob, memorials to Wisconsin Kidney Foundation, American Heart Association or to Wisconsin Diabetes Foundation have been suggested.