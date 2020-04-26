Robert "Bob" T. Urbush

June 30, 1944 – April 20, 2020
WATERFORD – Robert Thomas Urbush, age 75; beloved husband of Susan “Sue” (nee: Schmidt) Urbush, dear father of June Marie (Vincent) Costanzo and the late Carrie Sue Urbush, and adored grandfather of Alexander Robert Costanzo; passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020.
A Memorial Mass is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020 in St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church (305 S. First Street, Waterford, WI 53185) at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Ed Tlucek officiating. A luncheon will follow at the Cotton Exchange (345 Hickory Hollow Rd., Waterford) to continue celebrating Bob’s life. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday (July 11th) from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. In memory of Bob, memorials to Wisconsin Kidney Foundation, American Heart Association or to Wisconsin Diabetes Foundation have been suggested.
DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, PLEASE CONTINUE TO RE-VISIT THE FUNERAL HOME WEBSITE FOR CONFIRMED SERVICE DATE & TIME. Full obituary is available on the funeral home website.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.