Robert 'Bob' T. Urbush

Bob was born in Racine on June 30, 1944 to the late Anton and Joan (nee: Zalewski) Urbush. He was a 1962 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School. On October 4, 1969 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bob was united in marriage with the love of his life, Susan G. Schmidt. Bob and Sue lived in Racine until 1997, when they moved to Waterford, where they loved living waterside of the Fox River.

Bob was employed with SC Johnson Wax for over 40 years, retiring in 2003. He was a longtime member of Holy Name Catholic Church in Racine and, since moving to Waterford, St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Bob was a member of the SCJ 20 Year Club, SCJ Fishing Club and the Southport Pistol Club. Among his interests, he was a fishing, hunting, trap shooting enthusiast. As a great fan of sports, Bob played in various volleyball & softball leagues and had coached his daughters’ volleyball teams at Holy Name. Above all, Bob was all about his family. They were his everything.