August 22, 1947 – May 29, 2020

Robert “Bob” Salzer died at home on May 29, 2020, surrounded by people who loved him. He was born in Milwaukee, WI, on August 22, 1947, to Robert and Shirley Salzer. After residing at Southern Wisconsin Center for over 35 years, he moved to Valley View Home in rural Richland County in 1997. Bob was a very social man who never forgot a face. He was able to find pleasure in the little things in life but trucks were his passion. He loved looking at truck pictures and magazines, drawing trucks, watching trucking shows, or just sitting along a highway watching trucks roll by.

Bob is survived by his adult family home providers Ed, Colleen, and Leah Uhlenhake, his “granddaughter” Sloane, his loving care staff, his housemates, special friends Dave and Anita Walker and Lina Palionis, his guardian Dick Pavlak, and many community friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Tim.

Wispy trails of diesel smoke;

An air horn’s solemn groan,

No smokies in the mirror;

the Kenworth brings

Bob home.

His radio is silent;

the trucker’s done his job.

His log book sits upon the seat

that rode those miles with Bob.

Gear jamming was his music

and motels were his life.

The Bandit was his buddy

and the open road, his wife.

His world was shared with many;

his face and voice well know,

The pearly gates are wide open

the Kenworth brought

him home.

Thanks to Pat Larson for writing this beautiful poem for Bob.

A private celebration of “Bob’s” life will be held at Valley View Home. The Clary Memorial Funeral Home in Richland Center, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. www.clarymemorialfuneralhome.com

