Robert “Bob” Salzer died at home on May 29, 2020, surrounded by people who loved him. He was born in Milwaukee, WI, on August 22, 1947, to Robert and Shirley Salzer. After residing at Southern Wisconsin Center for over 35 years, he moved to Valley View Home in rural Richland County in 1997. Bob was a very social man who never forgot a face. He was able to find pleasure in the little things in life but trucks were his passion. He loved looking at truck pictures and magazines, drawing trucks, watching trucking shows, or just sitting along a highway watching trucks roll by.