Robert (Bob) S. Payne, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at home on October 14, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Bob was born in Frame, West Virginia, on December 13, 1948, the son of the late, Virginia Payne Brown Miller and stepfather, Arthur Brown. Bob married his “Cal’s Roast Beef Sweetheart,” Joann Cacciotti on July 24, 1976.

Bob served in the Army from 1970-1976. He worked at Youngs Radiator Company for 26 years, followed by working in security for 13 years. Bob enjoyed doing his daily Sudoku, hunting, bowling, dart ball, poker and cribbage. He was a sports fan and loved all the Wisconsin teams. He spent much time keeping up to date on the news and world events. Bob loved unconditionally and was loved by all that were blessed to be in his life.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Joann; children: Timothy Payne, Brian (Lisa) Payne, Sherie (Jason) Latva; and Lisa (Jay) Payne; grandchildren: Andrew, Lydia, Keaira, Tyson, and Beckett; siblings: Roger Brown, Debra (Gordon) Killips, Janet McWatt; sister-in-law, Linda (Tony) Meredith; brothers-in-law: Frank (Janine) Cacciotti and Joe (Diane) Cacciotti. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends, especially Tom, Mary and Amy Simonsen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joe; sister, Wilma among other loved ones.

Bob chose to donate his body to science through the Medical College of Wisconsin. A memorial service will be held at Infusino’s Banquet Hall (3225 Rapids Drive in Racine) on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Feel free to wear plaid, flannel or Packer shirts.