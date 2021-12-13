Dec. 17, 1932 – Dec. 7, 2021

RACINE – Robert (Bob) Remus passed away on December 7, 2021, at the age of 88, at St. Croix Hospice in Whitehall, WI.

He was born on December 17, 1932, in Galesville, Wisconsin. Bob served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1949-1953, where he was an airman.

Bob married Patricia “Pat” Rogers (Tower) on May 31, 1957. Pat was a widow with two children (Debra Rogers, and Dale “Skip” Rogers). They were married for 25 years.

He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Twesme; his daughters: Debra Rogers, Patricia (Daniel) Szymczak, Susan Remus and Kathleen (Joe) Thurmes; daughter-in-law, Lori Rogers; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his sons: Dale “Skip” Rogers and Robert “Bobby” Remus.

Bob grew up on a farm in Trempealeau County, WI. After marrying Pat, he moved to Racine, where he worked at Styberg Engineering as a machinery repair man. He later started his own home improvement business, Custom Home Aluminum, where he owned Racine’s first seamless aluminum gutter machine. He moved back up to God’s country (as he called it), in his later years, until the time of his passing.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.