Robert “Bob” R. Willis
November 6, 1931 - January 9, 2019
MT. PLEASANT - Robert “Bob” Raymond Willis, 87, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 9th, 2019.
Bob was born in Racine on November 6th, 1931 to the late Raymond and Ersilia Marguerita (née: Ricchio) Willis. Bob graduated from Park High School in 1951. He met the love of his life, Mary Jo Willis (née Oberst) shortly af
ter high school. After proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he returned to marry Mary Jo on June 18th, 1955.
Bob was an avid sports fan as well as a gifted athlete throughout his high school career and after. He played league softball well into his 50's and was an unbeatable opponent in HORSE. He enjoyed coaching his children's teams throughout the years. Bob was a proud member of Roma Lodge, the Rotary Club, and served as a volunteer with the Racine Historical Museum. He was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church for over 50 years. Bob had a great love of the outdoors, vacations spent up north, scenic drives and playing cards with family and friends, but above all, Bob was happiest when spending time with his beloved family, especially his grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his children: David (Nancy) Willis of Caledonia, Ann (Tom) Suchla of Lac Du Flambeau, Cathy (Jeff) Wenzel of Wind Point, and Carolyn (Mike) Lee of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren: Nicholas (Jenny) Willis and Andrew (Amber) Willis; Patrick, Tony, Joseph, and Emma Suchla; Maria (Tom) Welch, Olivia, Samantha, and Zachary Wenzel; Jack, Matthew, and Ryan Lee; great-grandchildren: Carter, Mila and Eli Willis; as well as many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife of over 60 years, Mary Jo, brother Richard, Richard's first wife Marie, and their sons Jeff, Scott, and Randy Willis. A heartfelt note of thanks to Bob's caregiver, Brandie, for the care and companionship over the past two years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 6:00 pm in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Thursday from 4:30 – 6:00 pm. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to St. Lucy Church have been suggested. Online guestbook at draeger-langendorf.com.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
