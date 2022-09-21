Sept. 2, 1931—Sept. 17, 2022

RACINE — Robert “Bob” Mortl, 91, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine on September 17, 2022. He was born September 2, 1931, to Blausis and Mary (nee: Warmuth) Mortl in Iron Mountain, MI.

Robert married the love of his life, Phyllis (nee: Phillips) on August 5, 1950. They were lifelong members of St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church in Sturtevant.

Bob worked in construction, mainly doing masonry work, for Korndorffer Construction. At home he loved spending time in his backyard feeding the wildlife. The birds, deer, and chipmunks all expected a treat from Bob, some even taking it from his hand. Bob was very proud of his tropical fish. He raised and competed with Beta and Angelfish, winning several top prices.

Robert is survived by his wife Phyllis; his children: Jane Carlson, Donna (Randy) Cox, Ted (Debra) Mortl, and Tom Mortl; grandchildren: Heather, Tiffany, Nicholas, Alexa, and Kyle; great-grandchildren: Lyla, Luna, Amiya, Westly, Caiden, Gia, and Nyko; brother-in-law, Frank (Pam) Phillips; and sister-in-law, Shirlee Mortl.

Bob was preceded in death by his son, Stephen, son-in-law, Algot Carlson; and his daughter-in-law, April Mortl.

Visitation will be held on Saturday September 24, 2022, from 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home. Prayer service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Union Grove Memorial Cemetery.

