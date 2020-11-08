Robert 'Bob' Mallwitz

Bob was born in Milwaukee on March 10, 1952 to the late William and Marion (nee: Goelz) Mallwitz. He proudly attended Jordan High School, which closed after his Junior year, and went on to graduate from Dominican High School. Following, Bob completed his training in the police academy and earned an Associate’s Degree from Mount Scenario in Ladysmith, WI. Bob faithfully served our community as a police officer with the Village of Sturtevant. He was hired in 1973 as a police officer, was promoted to Sergeant in 1979, Captain in 1998, and was a longtime motorcycle cop – retiring in 2005 after 32 years of service.

Bob was very passionate about sports. Whether as a fan, on the field as a player, or at the sidelines as a coach, he could be found cheering or offering respectful suggestions to the umpire. As a youth, he played baseball, basketball and football, then transitioned into softball as an adult, which he played well into his 60’s. He coached his children in various sports, then continued to devote time coaching at Racine Lutheran High School. “Coach Mall” joined the Racine Lutheran coaching staff as a JV football coach in 1994 and as JV baseball coach in 1995. He was promoted to Varsity baseball coach in 1997 and led his first team all the way to win the WISAA Division 2 state championship. He and his treasured coaching staff led teams to conference championships in 2003, 2011, and 2017 and Bob was named Racine County Coach of the year in 1997, 2008, and 2017. In 2002, he successfully navigated the combining of the Lutheran and Prairie baseball teams into a cooperative program. Coach Mall deeply cared about his players on and off the field and considered them his “other sons.” He retired from coaching in 2018 after collecting 235 wins, making him the all-time winningest baseball coach in school history. After that, Bob dove into the world of semiprofessional soccer where he served as security for the Milwaukee WAVE for 12 years.