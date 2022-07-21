WATERFORD—Robert “Bob” Lipinski, age 82, of Waterford, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Waterford Senior Living. Bob was born in Milwaukee January 19, 1940, the son of the late Leo and Sophie (nee Boniewicz) Lipinski. Bob was drafted into the Army after the Korean conflict and into the “ready unit” for Vietnam. He proudly served his country for six years. On May 14, 1966, Bob was united in marriage to Shirley Przybylski, in Cudahy. He worked 15 years for Kroger as a meat cutter. Bob was also a small factory supervisor for a time and worked in retail sales. He and Shirley raised and cared for tropical fish and later Bob learned to treat certain fish diseases. Bob enjoyed a good game of golf, bowling, fishing, and hunting. Later in life, Shirley and Bob visited twenty-five assisted living facilities with their music ministry. It was a joy for Bob and Shirley and to all who listened to their sounds of ministry. Bob experienced many wonderful things as he kept active, most of all he enjoyed the comfort of his wife and family. Sadly, he will be missed by all who knew him.