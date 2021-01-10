1926—2020

Robert “Bob” L. Silver, formerly of Racine, WI, passed away in Stuart, FL on December 14, 2020. Bob was born on April 11, 1926.

He was an award-winning athlete at Park High School in football, basketball, and track, as well as an avid golfer throughout his life. Bob served in the Army in Europe in WWII. He worked at Silver Steel and was president of Triple E Corporation before retiring to Florida with his wife Rhoda. He was adored by all who knew him, and could put a smile on anyone’s face.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Emma and Abe Silver; brother Edward “Bud” Silver, and sister June Harris.

Bob is survived by his dear wife Rhoda, of Palm City, FL, to whom he was married for 72 incredible years.

He is also survived by daughters Mindy, of Stuart, FL, and Margaret “Maggie” Sachs of Palm City, FL; son Peter, of Madison, WI; and granddaughter Emily Sachs of New York, NY; as well as brother-in-law Henry “Pat” Kerns and sister-in-law Joan Kerns of Milwaukee, WI. He will also be missed by nephews, nieces, cousins, and numerous friends.

He has been interned at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Palm City, FL. Rabbi Matthew Durbin officiated the service.