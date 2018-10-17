February 4, 1948—October 14, 2018
RACINE – Robert “Bob” L. Brouwers, 70, life-long resident of Racine County, passed away October 14, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
He was born February 4, 1948 to Leonard and Joanne (nee Stemmer) Brouwers. He graduated from Horlick High School in 1966. Bob was married to Marilyn Wildfong and had four children. Bob later married Pam Voge (nee Ehleiter) on September 12, 1998, and recently celebrated 20 years together. Bob retired from J. I. Case Corporation as a Millwright Mechanic in 2012 after 30 years of service. He was a member of UAW Local 180. He also owned and operated Union Grove Drain Tile for 15 years. Bob’s love of farming was a big part of his life. He was a lifetime member of the Racine County Agricultural Society and served as a former Vice President. Bob was very active with the Racine County Fair working in many capacities over the years including Superintendent of Produce and Vegetables. He was a member of the Antique Tractor Club and a 4-H leader for years. Early in life, Bob farmed with his father and after retirement he continued farming. He enjoyed his garden of vegetables and flowers and had a roadside vegetable stand for years. Bob loved his family and grandchildren, especially, and will be greatly missed.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Pam; his children, Jeff Brouwers, Tim Brouwers, Chris (Melissa) Brouwers, Mark (Erin) Brouwers, Andy (Amy) Voge, Danielle (Marc) Molinaro, and Kevin (Tiffany) Voge; grandchildren, Ashley (Adam) Blatnick, Zachary, Dylan, Joe, Bailey, Libby, Jorden, Alex, Melanie, Max, Savannah, Grace, Adam, Jason, Kiah, and one on the way; and his first great-grandchild on the way, Addison Jo Blatnick. He is further survived by his siblings, Larry (Sue) Brouwers, Randy (Cindy) Brouwers, and David (Donna) Brouwers; and siblings-in-law, Ron (Sherri) Ehleiter, Laurie Ehleiter, Jayme (Pat) Cawley, Scott (Jamie) Ehleiter; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and Pam’s parents.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Ascension All Saints for their care and compassion during Bob’s final days.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 21 from 4-7pm at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 7 pm.
