RACINE—Robert King, 76, passed away on Wednesday, May 30, 2023 with his family by his side. A service with full military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated. His daughters would like to thank son-in-law and friend, Donald Luedtke, for all that he has done for Bob.