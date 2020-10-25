1932 – 2020

RACINE – Robert “Bob” Joseph Krismanich, age 88, of Racine passed away on October 17, 2020.

Bob was born in Racine on July 27, 1932, the son of the late George and Anna (nee: Klemencic) Krizmanich. He was raised in Racine and was a 1951 graduate of William Horlick High School. On August 25, 1956, he was united in marriage to Barbara Bidwell at St. John Nepomuk Church. Bob was employed for 28 years at The Wisconsin Natural Gas Company, retiring in 1994.

Bob enjoyed time with his loved ones at the family lake property in Wautoma, WI, water-skiing into his seventies. He was a kind man, of generous spirit. He worked hard to provide for his family and his carpentry, electrical, plumbing, and automotive skills were to the benefit of many. He took pride in his home and yard and was known for his golf course quality lawn. He was happiest when spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Krismanich; daughters: Denise (Terry) Peterson and Debi (Randall) Schlicht; grandchildren: Erin Peterson, Trevor Peterson (Danielle Gename), and Evan Schlicht; brother, George Krizmanich; sister, Doris Timler; sister-in-law, Donna Bidwell; brother-in-law, John Wasmundt; as well as many other relatives and friends.