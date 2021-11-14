April 26, 1941 - November 4, 2021

PLYMOUTH, MA - Robert "Bob" John Macek, 80, of Plymouth, MA, passed away November 4, 2021 at Harbor Point at Centerville in Barnstable, MA. Bob was born on April 26, 1941 in Racine, Wisconsin, to the late Myrtle K. and Arthur Macek. An only child, he was fortunate to grow up on farms in Racine, surrounded by cousins. He graduated from William Horlick High School and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he was a member of the Beta Chi fraternity.

He pursued a career in college text book publishing, starting as a sales representative in the Midwest and becoming a developmental editor, primarily for the early college math curriculum. His career with several well-known publishers took him to Chicago, IL; St. Louis, MO; Boston, MA; and finally to New York City, where he met and married Suzanne Keough at the First Presbyterian Church. After they moved to Pennington, NJ, Bob pursued retirement jobs in real estate and customer service. He was a member of Kiwanis and the Pennington Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder. Three years ago, they moved to Plymouth to be closer to family and joined the Church of the Pilgrimage.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Suzanne; brother-in-law, Robert Keough (Susan Goldberger); nieces: Nina Keough (Mark Roper) and Emma Keough; grandnieces: Simone Roper and Vivian Roper; cousins; friends and fraternity brothers. He was predeceased by his parents and his stepfather, Edgar Wishaw.

A funeral service, followed by a Collation will be held at the Church of the Pilgrimage in Plymouth at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021. Committal will follow at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence, RI.

Arrangements are through the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to either of the churches that have been important in their life: Pennington Presbyterian Church, in Pennington, NJ or The Church of the Pilgrimage in Plymouth, MA.

